Barclays PLC Buys 245,468 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $135,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

