Barclays PLC Buys 34,185 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $126,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $910.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,681. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $903.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $844.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

