Barclays PLC Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,207,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,371 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.80% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $181,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $159.65. 39,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.64. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

