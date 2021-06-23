Barclays PLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,064 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.15% of Global Payments worth $87,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GPN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

