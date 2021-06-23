Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 470,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of S&P Global worth $166,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.75.

SPGI traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.56. 22,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,862. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $404.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

