Barclays PLC Has $116.67 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,864 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Electronic Arts worth $116,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after buying an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,583,672 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $227,415,000 after buying an additional 1,000,120 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $344,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 42,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,820. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

