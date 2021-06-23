Barclays PLC Has $87.70 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Moody’s worth $87,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.75. 10,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,668. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $360.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.