Barclays PLC Purchases 226,460 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.29% of The Travelers Companies worth $109,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.74. 15,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,971. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.