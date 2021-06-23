Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 8.56% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $88,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of XRT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.87. 47,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

