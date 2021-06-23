Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of analysts have commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th.

BBDC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 227,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,576. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,070. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

