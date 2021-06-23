Barings BDC’s (BBDC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Barings BDC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 5,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,131. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. The business had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock worth $92,070. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

