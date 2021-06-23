Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,742 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

