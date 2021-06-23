Base Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $809,917.19 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $809,917.19 and approximately $16,478.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.14 or 0.00615395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078191 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 891,077 coins and its circulating supply is 624,114 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

