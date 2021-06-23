BASIC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $240,101.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $18.55 million and $240,101.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00597218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00077921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039572 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

