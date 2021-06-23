Basic Attention Token Price Down 19.3% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $805.85 million and $153.31 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001635 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00053780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.24 or 0.00605344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00039845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,474,262 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

