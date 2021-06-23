Basid Coin (BASID) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.97 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $59.97 million and $2.43 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00616423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00078408 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,397,845 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

