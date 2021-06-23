Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €93.27 ($109.73). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €93.13 ($109.56), with a volume of 1,124,341 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.71 ($114.96).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €87.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

