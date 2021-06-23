BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 128.89%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

