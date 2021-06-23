BeatzCoin (BTZC) Price Reaches $0.0011

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 36% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $247.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000285 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00097906 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars.

