Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,691 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,691 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after acquiring an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after buying an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

