Becker Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after buying an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after buying an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

