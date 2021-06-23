Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

