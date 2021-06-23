Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.67 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $77.95 million and $2.67 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,082.66 or 0.03291709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00033107 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00190129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00031891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001584 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

