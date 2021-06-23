Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report $541.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.70 million to $543.89 million. Belden posted sales of $424.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDC. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of BDC opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Belden has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Belden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,031,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after purchasing an additional 278,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Belden by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Belden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after purchasing an additional 78,536 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.