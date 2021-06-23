Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 227991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$291.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.75.

About Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

