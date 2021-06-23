Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $189,145.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $189,145.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00644266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 20,456,844 coins and its circulating supply is 8,039,968 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

