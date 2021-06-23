Benz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $642.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Benz has a total market capitalization of $462.77 and approximately $642.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,396.08 or 1.00357919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

