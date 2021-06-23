Beowulf (BWF) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,808.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $12,808.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00021164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.50 or 0.00607573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00039537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Beowulf Coin Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

