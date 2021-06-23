Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Keith Breinlinger Sells 8,250 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $365,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $398,310.00.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. 568,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,120. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 3,642.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

