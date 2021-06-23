Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,992 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

