BetterBetting Market Capitalization Achieves $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00606790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00078065 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.