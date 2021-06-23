Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $82.76

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 82.76 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 26,099 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 82.76.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

