Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Rating Reiterated by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,376. The company has a market cap of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.56. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 160.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 27.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

