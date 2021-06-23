Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XAIR. Truist assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

NASDAQ XAIR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,376. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 133.04% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Air by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Air by 32.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

