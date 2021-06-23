Bibox Token Market Cap Hits $5.22 Million (BIX)

Bibox Token (CURRENCY:BIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Bibox Token has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. One Bibox Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Bibox Token has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Bibox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.00606790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00078065 BTC.

About Bibox Token

Bibox Token (BIX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Bibox Token’s total supply is 235,972,808 coins and its circulating supply is 85,430,525 coins. The Reddit community for Bibox Token is /r/Bibox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bibox Token is www.bibox.com . Bibox Token’s official Twitter account is @Bibox365 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biboxcoin is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Bibox platform, a pure cryptocurrency exchange. Bibox is an AI-enhanced encrypted digital asset exchange, the platform uses an advanced distributed cluster system to ensure its handling capacity of more than 10 million users and enhance its huge error tolerance. “

Bibox Token Coin Trading

