BidiPass 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,408.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $107,847.40 and $6,408.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 36.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

