Bifrost (BFC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $190,030.00 (BFC)

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Bifrost (BFC) has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and approximately $190,030.00 worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 679,162,905 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

