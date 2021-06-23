BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $175,500.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78.

BigCommerce stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 673,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,071. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -63.07. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

