BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $65,010.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.96. 673,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,071. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -63.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in BigCommerce by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 47.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $21,195,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $21,155,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

