BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $669,500.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,714,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BIGC traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.96. 673,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of -63.07.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

