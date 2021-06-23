Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Bilfinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

