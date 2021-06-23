Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for 0.7% of Qtron Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.83. 104,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861,921. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.54 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

