Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $297.37 or 0.00884835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $45.63 billion and $2.95 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
