Binance USD (BUSD) Price Down 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and approximately $4.54 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00053796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.30 or 0.00598516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00077644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,577,984,008 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

