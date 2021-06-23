Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $410.36.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $441.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.21. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $453.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.