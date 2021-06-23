BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 3.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.20 and last traded at $228.28. 7,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,547,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $37,326,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

