BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 3.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $225.20 and last traded at $228.28. 7,396 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,547,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.49.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -1.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $735,723,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after purchasing an additional 348,124 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $37,326,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
