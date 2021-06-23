BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.
BNTX opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -1.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.