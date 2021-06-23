BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.82.

BNTX opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $252.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

