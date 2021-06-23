BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) vs. Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Head-To-Head Review

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Outset Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.52%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A BioSig Technologies N/A -179.65% -154.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and BioSig Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 46.79 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -10.48 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$52.22 million N/A N/A

BioSig Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical.

Summary

Outset Medical beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time. It also focuses on enhancing intracardiac signal acquisition and diagnostic information for the procedures of atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia. The company has a research agreement with University of Minnesota to develop novel therapies to treat sympathetic nervous system diseases; and a strategic collaboration with the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research to develop an AI-and machine learning software solution for PURE EP systems. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.