Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Trading Down 0.2%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 67,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 45,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,686,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,860,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

