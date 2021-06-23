Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 0.6%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €33.60 ($39.53) and last traded at €33.60 ($39.53). Approximately 715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.80 ($39.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $664.80 million and a PE ratio of -37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €30.48.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

